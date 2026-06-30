Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.67, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.24% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.67, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has lost around 5.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39718, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 284 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1123.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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