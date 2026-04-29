Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd soars 2.36%, Gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.42, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% gain in NIFTY and a 20.59% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.42, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 45.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40990.7, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1186.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1347.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.