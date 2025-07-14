Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Following the deposit, SEBI has lifted the trading ban, effectively allowing Jane Street to resume operations. However, this green light comes with strings attached. The firm has been directed to steer clear of any trading practices that may be deemed manipulative, and its activity will be closely monitored by exchanges.
Jane Street, meanwhile, maintains its innocence. The firm has claimed that SEBI misinterpreted what it described as a standard hedging strategy. SEBI's order permits Jane Street to contest the allegations, and a final verdict will be delivered after a detailed investigation and hearing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content