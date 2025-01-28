Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's Nikkei ends down 1.39%

Japan's Nikkei ends down 1.39%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower in thin trade on Tuesday, with markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Tariff worries persisted, with U.S. President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary pick, Scott Bessent, pushing for new tariffs and warning of a 'calamity' for middle-class Americans, if tax cuts expire at the end of this year.

The dollar strengthened against peers after Trump said he plans to impose sweeping tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, semiconductor, and pharma imports in a push to increase U.S. production of the products.

Gold held steady in Asian trade as investors awaited cues from this week's Fed and ECB meetings.

 

Oil recovered some ground but hovered near a two-week low after the release of weak economic data from China.

Japanese markets led regional losses amid a rout in technology shares battered by concerns over a recently launched Chinese artificial intelligence model.

Also Read

Apple Unity Rhythm collection

Apple's 2025 'Black Unity' collection encompasses wallpapers, straps, more

Govt to take action against 'Dummy' schools

Govt to take action against 'Dummy' schools: What is a 'dummy' school?

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 could get support for select Xbox video games: Details

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex bounces back, gains 535pts as banks rally; Nifty at 22,957

Hyundai

Hyundai Q3 results: PAT falls 19% to Rs 1,161 cr, revenue at Rs 16,648 cr

The Nikkei average tumbled 1.39 percent to 39,016.87 while the broader Topix index settled marginally lower at 2,756.90.

Softbank, an investment firm with major holdings in the technology sector, fell 5.2 percent while Advantest plummeted 11.1 percent and Tokyo Electron shed 5.7 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in FY25

Mahindra Logistics Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in FY25

Hyundai Motor posts nearly 17% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 1.86 lakh units

Hyundai Motor posts nearly 17% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; sales volume at 1.86 lakh units

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Greaves Cotton jumps after block deal

Greaves Cotton jumps after block deal

Board of V-Guard Industries approves Rs 100 cr investment for enhancing capacity of VCPL

Board of V-Guard Industries approves Rs 100 cr investment for enhancing capacity of VCPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon