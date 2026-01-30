Japan's Nikkei finish marginally lower
Japan's Nikkei finished marginally lower at 53,322.85, snapping a three-day advance as technology stocks lost ground amid renewed concerns over the sustainability of massive investments in artificial intelligence. Lasertec, Keyence and Advantest fell 3-5 percent.
Investors also looked ahead to the lower house snap election scheduled for Feb. 8. The broader Topix index settled 0.59 percent higher at 3,566.32.
Data released earlier in the day revealed that Tokyo's consumer inflation cooled again in January, easing pressure on the Bank of Japan to hike rates again soon.
Other reports on industrial output, retail sales and unemployment portrayed a mixed picture of the economy.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST