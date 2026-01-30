Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Communications unveils AI-ready suite of platforms and solutions

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

Tata Communications unveiled an AI-ready suite of platforms and solutions designed to help organisations scale the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) with confidence, control and clarity.

The suite comprises three independent, complementary offerings Tata Communications IZO+™ Multi Cloud Network, Tata Communications Edge Distribution Platform, and ThreadSpan™ built on the company's digital fabric of solutions, that brings together network, cloud, cybersecurity and other offerings. The offerings aim to remove silos, simplify operations and embed trust across the digital continuum.

CG Power arm bags order of Rs 433 cr from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Epigral consolidated net profit declines 62.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 21.05% in the December 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 4.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Yogi reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

