CG Power arm bags order of Rs 433 cr from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

G.G. Tronics India (GGT), a subsidiary of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, today announced that it has secured a significant order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India, for the supply and deployment of KAVACH, India's indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System. The total order value is Rs 433.34 crore (inclusive of taxes), with an execution timeline of one year. The order reinforces GGT's position as a trusted partner to Indian Railways in delivering critical, safety-centric signalling solutions that support the nation's rail modernisation and safety agenda.

The scope of the order includes Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of on-board KAVACH locomotive equipment in accordance with RDSO specifications, along with annual maintenance contract (AMC) for 11 years. The AMC will be applicable from the fifth year onwards, priced at 3% per annum, as per contract terms. The supply scope also covers complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and integration with the locomotive KAVACH system.

