Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 267.95 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 37.32% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 267.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales267.95218.30 23 OPM %45.5342.51 -PBDT127.5197.23 31 PBT90.2264.78 39 NP66.9048.72 37

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

