Japanese markets end mixed after inflation data

Japanese markets end mixed after inflation data

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended mixed on the back of weaker yen and softer inflation data.

Japan's core inflation eased in February, but price pressures remained strong in key categories, supporting further policy normalization by Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei average slid 0.20 percent to 37,677.06 while the broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 2,804.16.

Japan overall consumer price inflation softened in February largely due to government subsidies for energy but the increase in core inflation together with higher wage growth and services inflation put pressure on the Bank of Japan to lift key interest rates.

Excluding fresh food and energy, inflation rose to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Friday.

 

However, consumer price inflation logged 3.7 percent in February, down from 4.0 percent in January.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

