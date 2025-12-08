Monday, December 08, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly higher after choppy session

Japanese markets end slightly higher after choppy session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly higher after a choppy session as data showed the Japanese economy shrank more than initially estimated last quarter, primarily due to weak capital spending.

On an annualized basis, GDP declined 2.3 percent in the three months through September - missing expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the second quarter.

The Nikkei average ended up 0.18 percent at 50,581.94 while the broader Topix index settled 0.65 percent higher at 3,384.31.

Among the top gainers, Fujikura jumped 7 percent and Fuji Electric surged 4.1 percent. Big tech stocks ended mixed amid caution over the durability of this year's AI-driven rally. Startup investor SoftBank Group tumbled 3.3 percent.

 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

