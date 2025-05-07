Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly lower as traders returned to their desks after a two-day holiday.

The Nikkei average slid 0.14 percent to 36,779.66, snapping a seven-day winning streak. The broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 2,696.16.

Automakers slumped on a stronger yen, with Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan falling 2-3 percent. Pharma stocks also suffered heavy losses following Trump's threat of new pharmaceutical tariffs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese shares rise on monetary easing measures

Chinese shares rise on monetary easing measures

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Wonderla Holidays slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 51% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Apcotex Inds spurts after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Apcotex Inds spurts after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Craftsman Automation slips as Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Craftsman Automation slips as Q4 PAT slides 51% YoY to Rs 40 cr

eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

eMudhra Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon