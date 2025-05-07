Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets ended slightly lower as traders returned to their desks after a two-day holiday.
The Nikkei average slid 0.14 percent to 36,779.66, snapping a seven-day winning streak. The broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 2,696.16.
Automakers slumped on a stronger yen, with Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan falling 2-3 percent. Pharma stocks also suffered heavy losses following Trump's threat of new pharmaceutical tariffs.
