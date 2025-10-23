Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 1.35%

Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 1.35%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Japanese markets extended losses after reaching a new record high earlier in the week. The Nikkei average fell 1.35 percent to 48,641.61 as newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered a fresh package of economic measures aimed at easing the burden of inflation on businesses and households.

The broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent lower at 3,253.78. Among the prominent decliners, Tokyo Electron and Disco Corp lost 3-4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engg bags Rs 1,050 cr order from Adani Group

Bondada Engg bags Rs 1,050 cr order from Adani Group

China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

Colgate Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr; declares Rs 24 interim dividend

Colgate Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr; declares Rs 24 interim dividend

Laurus Labs gains after reporting multi-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 195 cr

Laurus Labs gains after reporting multi-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 195 cr

Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon