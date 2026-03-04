Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 3.61%

Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 3.61%

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Japanese stocks were hit hard on concerns over surging oil prices and potential supply disruptions. Chip-related stocks led losses, with Tokyo Electron, Advantest and SoftBank Group plummeting 4-7 percent.

The Nikkei average briefly lost over 2,600 points before recovering some lost ground to end the session down 3.61 percent at 54,245.54, extending losses for a third consecutive session. The broader Topix index tumbled 3.67 percent to 3,633.67.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares hit hard, China benchmark down 0.98%

Asian shares hit hard, China benchmark down 0.98%

Sensex settles 1,123 pts lower, Nifty ends below 24,500; VIX zooms 23.41%

Sensex settles 1,123 pts lower, Nifty ends below 24,500; VIX zooms 23.41%

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP names nine candidates from six states

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP names nine candidates from six states

Hotel stocks decline amid geopolitical tensions

Hotel stocks decline amid geopolitical tensions

Travel, tourism stocks extend losses as crude surge, Middle East tensions weigh

Travel, tourism stocks extend losses as crude surge, Middle East tensions weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air