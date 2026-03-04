Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 3.61%
Japanese stocks were hit hard on concerns over surging oil prices and potential supply disruptions. Chip-related stocks led losses, with Tokyo Electron, Advantest and SoftBank Group plummeting 4-7 percent.
The Nikkei average briefly lost over 2,600 points before recovering some lost ground to end the session down 3.61 percent at 54,245.54, extending losses for a third consecutive session. The broader Topix index tumbled 3.67 percent to 3,633.67.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:16 PM IST