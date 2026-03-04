Travel, tourism stocks extend losses as crude surge, Middle East tensions weigh

Shares of travel and tourism-related companies continued to decline as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran dampened investor sentiment and raised concerns over rising operating costs.

Thomas Cook (India) dropped 2.91%. Easy Trip Planners slipped 2.62%, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation declined 2.27% while Le Travenues Technology slipped 0.84%.

Among aviation names, SpiceJet fell about 6%, and InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, fell 2.13%.

The selloff comes as rising crude oil prices increase aviation turbine fuel costs, a major expense for airlines, while airspace disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty threaten to weaken travel demand.

