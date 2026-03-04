Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hotel stocks decline amid geopolitical tensions

Hotel stocks decline amid geopolitical tensions

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Shares of hotel companies traded lower as rising geopolitical tensions and surging crude oil prices weighed on sentiment across the travel and hospitality sector.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts dropped 4.04%, while India Tourism Development Corporation fell 3.37%. EIH Associated Hotels declined 3.36%, and Chalet Hotels slipped 3.24%.

Among other hospitality players, Asian Hotels (North) fell 2.92%, Lemon Tree Hotels declined 2.02%, and Kamat Hotels slipped 0.54%. Meanwhile, Indian Hotels Company edged down 0.67%, while EIH was marginally lower by 0.11%.

The decline comes as escalating geopolitical tensions raise concerns over a potential slowdown in international travel. A spike in crude oil prices could push airfares higher, prompting travellers to defer leisure trips and affecting hotel occupancy, food and beverage revenues, and other ancillary spending.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

