Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark slips 0.15%

China benchmark slips 0.15%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose for a third day running on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data bolstered investor hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

Gold hit a two-week high as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eased on rate cut expectations. Oil recovered some ground after closing at a one-month low in the previous session on signs a Ukrainian peace deal is getting closer.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.15 percent to 3,864.18 as Chinese state-backed property developer Vanke's bonds tumbled, reigniting market concerns about the company's recovery prospects and broader real-estate risks. China Vanke shares slumped 6.3 percent in Hong Kong.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon