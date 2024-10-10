Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks end up slightly higher

Japanese stocks end up slightly higher

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Japanese markets edged up slightly ahead of the September U.S. CPI data due later in the day. The Nikkei average rose 0.26 percent to 39,380.89 while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent higher at 2,712.67.

Camera maker Nikon jumped 5.6 percent to become the Nikkei's top percentage gainer.

Technology investor SoftBank Group surged nearly 4 percent while Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing gained 1.3 percent after posting strong sales and profit growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Retailer Aeon slumped 8.7 percent after reporting a decline in its financial performance for the six-month period ending August 31, 2024.

 

Producer prices in Japan were unchanged in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday. On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 2.8 percent.

Export prices fell 0.4 percent on month and rose 0.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices slumped 1.3 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year.

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 624.24 trillion yen. For the third quarter of 2024, overall lending was up 3.0 percent on year, lending excluding trusts rose 3.3 percent and lending from trusts was up 0.6 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

Ratan Tata

India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Equity mutual fund inflow marks 10% decline to Rs 34,419 cr in Sep

Photo: Shutterstock

Market Close Highlights, Oct 10: Sensex adds 144 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; Banking shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon