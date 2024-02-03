Sensex (    %)
                        
Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 13.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 18.23% to Rs 46.74 crore
Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 13.67% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.23% to Rs 46.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 57.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales46.7457.16 -18 OPM %11.728.96 -PBDT5.286.20 -15 PBT4.595.39 -15 NP3.413.95 -14
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

