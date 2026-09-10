Jash Engineering secures orders worth Rs 66 cr in Aug'26

Jash Engineering has received orders worth Rs 66 crore in the month of August 2026, comprising of Rs 31 crore domestic orders and Rs 35 crore export orders.

As on 01 September 2026, the total consolidated order book position of the company stood at Rs 937 crore, comprising of Rs 296 crore domestic orders and Rs 641 crore export orders.

The company is awaiting purchase orders worth Rs 86 crore as on 01 September 2026.

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