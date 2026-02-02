Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jash Engineering to inaugurate new plant at SEZ, Pithampur

Jash Engineering to inaugurate new plant at SEZ, Pithampur

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Jash Engineering is inaugurating its new plant in SEZ, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.) India, on 14 February 2026.

The company said, "This 70,000 sq feet facility is the last cog in our SEZ manufacturing wheel and will greatly reduce our dependence on domestic plants to meet demands of large Stainless steel fabricated products for export market. Also with this plant we bring an end to the trilogy of plants at SEZ, Pithampur since the next plants are now planned in USA and Saudi Arabia."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

BSE SME Hannah Joseph Hospital's market entry sees a measured heartbeat

BSE SME Hannah Joseph Hospital's market entry sees a measured heartbeat

Sensex jumps 148 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex jumps 148 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Forex reserves hit record high yet again

Forex reserves hit record high yet again

Lupin announces strategic collaboration with TB Alliance

Lupin announces strategic collaboration with TB Alliance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesInstagram Close Friend FeatureBudget 2026 HighlightsPersonal Finance