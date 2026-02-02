Jash Engineering to inaugurate new plant at SEZ, Pithampur

Jash Engineering is inaugurating its new plant in SEZ, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.) India, on 14 February 2026.

The company said, "This 70,000 sq feet facility is the last cog in our SEZ manufacturing wheel and will greatly reduce our dependence on domestic plants to meet demands of large Stainless steel fabricated products for export market. Also with this plant we bring an end to the trilogy of plants at SEZ, Pithampur since the next plants are now planned in USA and Saudi Arabia."

