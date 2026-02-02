Sensex jumps 148 pts; oil & gas shares in demand
The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level, while Oil & Gas shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 147.90 points or 0.17% to 80,865.23. The Nifty 50 index added 1.90 points or 0.01% to 24,823.65.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.41% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.79%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,390 shares rose and 2,206 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
Earnings to Watch:
Huyundai Motor India (down 1.40%), PB Fintech (down 1.67%), Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) (down 1.61%), Campus Activewear (up 2.02%), Corona Remedies (down 0.25%), Bajaj Housing Finance (down 0.98%), Aether Energy (down 1.70%), Aarti Industries (down 0.98%), Akzo Nobel (up 0.47%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.95%), Orectra Greentech (up 0.35%), Railtel Corporation of India (down 0.90%) and Tata Chemicals (down 2.34%) will announce their quarterly results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 0.59% to 11,522. The index declined 2.86% in the two consecutive trading session.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3.41%), Petronet LNG (up 1.16%), Reliance Industries (up 1.07%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.91%) and Aegis Logistics (up 0.06%) added.
On the other hand, Oil India (down 4.42%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 1.97%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.59%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.13%. The company reported total sales of 236,963 units in January 2026, registering an 11.6% YoY growth compared with 212,251 units sold in January 2025.
Latent View Analytics added 7.74% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.69% to Rs 50.14 crore on 22.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 278 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
Godrej Properties rose 1% after the company reported sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST