Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 148 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex jumps 148 pts; oil & gas shares in demand

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with small gains in the morning trade, supported by value buying in blue-chip stocks, after suffering a sharp drubbing on Budget day.

The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level, while Oil & Gas shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 147.90 points or 0.17% to 80,865.23. The Nifty 50 index added 1.90 points or 0.01% to 24,823.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.41% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.79%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,390 shares rose and 2,206 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings to Watch:

Huyundai Motor India (down 1.40%), PB Fintech (down 1.67%), Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) (down 1.61%), Campus Activewear (up 2.02%), Corona Remedies (down 0.25%), Bajaj Housing Finance (down 0.98%), Aether Energy (down 1.70%), Aarti Industries (down 0.98%), Akzo Nobel (up 0.47%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.95%), Orectra Greentech (up 0.35%), Railtel Corporation of India (down 0.90%) and Tata Chemicals (down 2.34%) will announce their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 0.59% to 11,522. The index declined 2.86% in the two consecutive trading session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3.41%), Petronet LNG (up 1.16%), Reliance Industries (up 1.07%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.91%) and Aegis Logistics (up 0.06%) added.

On the other hand, Oil India (down 4.42%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 1.97%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.59%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.13%. The company reported total sales of 236,963 units in January 2026, registering an 11.6% YoY growth compared with 212,251 units sold in January 2025.

Latent View Analytics added 7.74% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.69% to Rs 50.14 crore on 22.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 278 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Godrej Properties rose 1% after the company reported sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli.

Forex reserves hit record high yet again

Lupin announces strategic collaboration with TB Alliance

Godrej Properties climbs as Worli project clocks over Rs 2,000 crore sales

Maruti Suzuki reports 12% YoY sales growth in January 2026

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr in Phase 1 of Godrej Trilogy project

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

