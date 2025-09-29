Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Jaykay Enterprises advanced 3.17% to Rs 221.45 after the company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, has secured an order worth Rs 6.74 crore from Bharat Dynamics for manufacturing launcher tubes.

Jaykay Enterprises, part of the JK Group, is a premier provider of advanced defense technology and engineering solutions. The company specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of a broad range of high-tech Defense, Aerospace, SpaceTech & MedTech components. Its expertise spans across additive manufacturing, prototyping, CNC machining, and composite engineering.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 20.22 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Sales increased to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon