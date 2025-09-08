Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeena Sikho Lifecare conducts clinical trials for four products

Jeena Sikho Lifecare conducts clinical trials for four products

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Jeena Sikho Lifecare has received approval for conducting a clinical trial on the following products:

1. Anti-Diabetes Efficacy of SDM02 Tablets - Pre-clinical study conducted at MIET, Meerut, on streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats. The tablets were found effective with no mortality or adverse effects at the tested dose.

2. Shuddhi XS Syrup - Clinical trial on 60 subjects with constipation conducted at CCFT Laboratories, Meerut. 92% reported relief in constipation and abdominal pain, with no adverse events.

3. Petshuddhi Churna - Retrospective clinical study on 100 patient records conducted at Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences, Meerut. Significant improvement observed in bowel movement, stool consistency, and abdominal discomfort. No adverse events reported.

 

4. Shuddhi Dr. B P Care Tablets - Clinical trial on 60 hypertensive patients conducted at CCFT Laboratories, Meerut. Significant reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure and heart rate was observed within 2-3 hours and sustained for 6 hours. No adverse events reported.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Indices end with modest gains; Nifty holds above 24,750

Indices end with modest gains; Nifty holds above 24,750

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon