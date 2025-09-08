Jeena Sikho Lifecare conducts clinical trials for four products

Jeena Sikho Lifecare has received approval for conducting a clinical trial on the following products:
1. Anti-Diabetes Efficacy of SDM02 Tablets - Pre-clinical study conducted at MIET, Meerut, on streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats. The tablets were found effective with no mortality or adverse effects at the tested dose.
2. Shuddhi XS Syrup - Clinical trial on 60 subjects with constipation conducted at CCFT Laboratories, Meerut. 92% reported relief in constipation and abdominal pain, with no adverse events.
3. Petshuddhi Churna - Retrospective clinical study on 100 patient records conducted at Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences, Meerut. Significant improvement observed in bowel movement, stool consistency, and abdominal discomfort. No adverse events reported.
4. Shuddhi Dr. B P Care Tablets - Clinical trial on 60 hypertensive patients conducted at CCFT Laboratories, Meerut. Significant reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure and heart rate was observed within 2-3 hours and sustained for 6 hours. No adverse events reported.
