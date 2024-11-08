Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 22.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 208.01 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 22.89% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 208.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales208.01202.89 3 OPM %20.7421.07 -PBDT57.7350.02 15 PBT50.5642.71 18 NP39.8432.42 23
