Jindal Stainless gains after commissioning Odisha's largest captive solar energy plant

Jindal Stainless gains after commissioning Odisha's largest captive solar energy plant

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Jindal Stainless rose 2.09% to Rs 581.50 after the company successfully installed and commissioned a pioneering solar energy project in collaboration with AB Energia Solutions at its manufacturing unit in Jajpur, Odisha.

With a combined capacity of over 30 MWp, this installation is now the largest captive solar energy plant within a single industrial campus in Odisha. The project includes a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant deployed over an internal reservoir and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system spread across ten industrial rooftops.

Together, these installations are expected to generate approximately 44.3 million units (MUs) of green electricity annuallyenough to power 12,000 to 15,000 householdsand will help reduce CO₂ emissions by 32,208 metric tons each year, equivalent to planting around 1,288 trees.

 

Commenting on the milestone, Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, said, Were accelerating our progress toward Net Zero goals by investing in sustainable infrastructure. The commissioning of Odishas largest captive solar plant marks a significant step toward redefining stainless steel manufacturing in India through renewable energy integration.

Siddharth Bhatia, Managing Director, AB Energia Solutions, added, This landmark project demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation. By transforming unused water bodies and maximizing rooftop spaces, were setting new benchmarks for Indias green industrial future.

Jindal Stainless is Indias leading stainless-steel manufacturer of Stainless Steel flat products, in Austenitic, Ferritic, Martensitic and Duplex grades in India used in a variety of industries like automobile, railways, construction, consumer goods, etc.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

