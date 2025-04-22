Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RateGain Travel rallies after renewing partnership with Tunisair

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies jumped 4.31% to Rs 476.05 after the company announced the renewal of its partnership with Tunisair, Tunisia's flagship carrier, for an additional three years.

This extension builds on a successful two-year collaboration with AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, which has helped Tunisair enhance its revenue management strategy, optimize fares, and maintain a competitive edge in dynamic markets.

Tunisair, a key player in Tunisia's aviation sector, operates an extensive network across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of travelers. As a trusted partner of AirGain since 2022, Tunisair has leveraged the platforms AI-driven analytics to monitor real-time competitor pricing, identify revenue opportunities, and adapt to evolving market trends. The renewal of this partnership reflects Tunisairs confidence in AirGain's proven capabilities and reinforces the airlines commitment to sustained growth through data-driven decision-making.

 

The company stated that, building on its success, AirGain will soon introduce the industry's first AI-powered Route Performance Digest to Tunisair. This tool will provide daily route performance insights to enhance fare optimization. It will enable Tunisair to quickly detect anomalies, refine pricing strategies, and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence. As AirGain continues to innovate, this automated solution is poised to be a game-changer for airlines aiming to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

Amina BEN AMMAR (head of revenue management, pricing, distribution, and e-commerce) at Tunisair said, With AirGain, we have been able to enhance our pricing strategy with accurate and timely insights. The past two years have demonstrated the value of this partnership, and we are pleased to extend it for another three years to continue optimizing our market position and offer travelers the best possible fares.

Vinay Varma, senior vice president and general manager at AirGain, stated, Extending our collaboration with Tunisair builds on the strong foundation we've developed over the past two years. We've worked closely with their team to refine pricing strategies, respond to market dynamics, and drive profitability. This renewal reinforces the trust Tunisair has in our solutions and our shared commitment to innovation. We look forward to continuing to support their growth journey.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. It is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their businesses.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 39.9% to Rs 56.54 crore on 10.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 278.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

