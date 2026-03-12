Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 745.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.87% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 33.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 745.3, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 2.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11822.1, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

