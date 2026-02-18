Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 1.24%

Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 1.24%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1226, up 1.24% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.54% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1226, up 1.24% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Jindal Steel Ltd has risen around 16.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11828.4, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1223.8, up 1.23% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 42.54% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 28.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

