Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 151.13, up 1.35% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.13, up 1.35% on the day as on 10:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25671.35. The Sensex is at 83253.94, down 0.24%. Canara Bank has slipped around 3.65% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 288.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151, up 1.32% on the day. Canara Bank is up 76.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.54% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Union Bank of India rises for third straight session

Union Bank of India rises for third straight session

Punjab National Bank gains for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank gains for third consecutive session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch