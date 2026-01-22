Indices trade with small gains; media shares advance; VIX jumps 1.97%

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the afternoon trade amid profit booking and FII selling. Market participants remained cautious ahead of Q3 earnings and cues from the World Economic Forum.

The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Realty and consumer durables shares declined while media, PSU Bank and pharma shares advanced.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 94.45 points or 0.11% to 82,001.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 43.85 points or 0.17% to 25,201.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,771 shares rose and 1,314 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.97% to 13.96.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies received bids for 6,24,82,800 shares as against 8,90,88,807 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:20 IST on Thursday (22 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (20 January 2026) and it will close on Thursday (22 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Gainers & Losers:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 5.46%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.08%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 2.21%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.20%) and Coal India (up 1.87%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Eternal (down 1.82%), Titan Company (down 1.78%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.68%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.63%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Dr Reddys Laboratories added 5.46%. The company reported 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,210 crore on a 4.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,753 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Eternal fell 1.82%. The company reported a 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore on 201.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 16,315 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Consumer jumped 9.13% after the company reported an 83.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.4 crore on 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 306 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shed 0.44%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 34.72% to Rs 4,072.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3,022.90 crore in Q3 FY25. The company's total income (excluding excise duty) rose 5.23% YoY to Rs 1,15,740.02 crore during the December 2025 quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.08% after the company announced the launch of the worlds first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India under the brand name Tishtha, aimed at treating multiple types of cancer.

Global Markets:

European markets opened higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a framework agreement had been reached over Greenland, and called off imposing escalating tariffs on a group of European countries.

Asian markets traded mixed, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump dialed back his threat to impose tariffs on European countries over Greenland.

Trump also said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he would not use force to acquire the Arctic island, calming nerves over a possible U.S. military action, adding that he had formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Meanwhile, South Koreas economy unexpectedly shrank 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the October to December period, its sharpest contraction since 2022. Gross domestic product grew 1.5% year on year, while full-year economic growth slowed to 1%, the weakest since 2020, when output contracted 0.7% during the pandemic.

U.S. equities leaped on Wednesday after President Donald Trump called off new Europe tariffs, saying a deal framework has been reached over Greenland.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 588.64 points, or 1.21%, to end at 49,007.23. The S&P 500 gained 1.16% and closed at 6,875.62, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.18% to settle at 23,224.82.

Back in Washington, Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about whether Trump has the authority to fire Lisa Cook as a Federal Reserve governor.

During oral arguments Wednesday, Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a Trump administration lawyer that arguments the president can fire Cook without judicial review would weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve."

