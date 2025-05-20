Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 104.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares

Pfizer Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 May 2025.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 104.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares. The stock increased 0.06% to Rs.980.45. Volumes stood at 2950 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 19971 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock increased 10.86% to Rs.4,949.00. Volumes stood at 624 shares in the last session.

 

NLC India Ltd notched up volume of 7.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67293 shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.247.70. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 260pts, Nifty below 25k; DLF up 5%, Protean eGov down 14%

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt can't hide 'India's biggest scam', truth is out: Cong on Adani issue

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin eyes $110,000 as institutional interest fuels bullish momentum

PremiumResidents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Monday. Over the past few days, the city has seen cloudbursts with 15–20 centimetres of rainfall | PHOTO: PTI

India's tech capital, Bengaluru, still has no answer to rain woes

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35896 shares. The stock gained 8.11% to Rs.850.20. Volumes stood at 22760 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd clocked volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14478 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.468.00. Volumes stood at 5064 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 179 cr signalling and telecom project

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 179 cr signalling and telecom project

NSE SME Integrity Infrabuild Developers tiptoes into market

NSE SME Integrity Infrabuild Developers tiptoes into market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon