Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG registers 45% YoY increase in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 3/share

Petronet LNG registers 45% YoY increase in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 3/share

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Petronet LNG has reported 45.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1070.18 despite a 10.7% fall in net sales to Rs 12,315.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

During the quarter ended 31 March 2025, the companys Dahej terminal processed 189 TBTU of LNG as against 219 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2024 and 213 TBTU during the previous quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 205 TBTU, as against 234 TBTU and 228 TBTU in the corresponding and previous quarters, respectively.

 

Total operating expenses for the period under review amounted to Rs 10,802.83 crore, down 14.9% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1445.83 crore, up by 45.2% from Rs 995.65 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the current quarter, the offtakers have made payment of outstanding Use or Pay dues of Rs 360.94 crore pertaining to CY 2021.

For FY25, Petronet LNG has registered a standalone net profit of Rs 3,926.37 crore (up 11% YoY) and net sales of Rs 50,979.56 crore (down 3.3% YoY).

The robust financial performance of the current financial year was achieved due to efficiency in operations and higher capacity utilization, the company stated.

Considering the FY25 performance, the board of directors of the company has recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Petronet LNG was formed to develop, design, construct, own, and operate liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminals in India.

The scrip fell 1.47% to currently trade at Rs 316.05 on the BSE.

Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 179 cr signalling and telecom project

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

