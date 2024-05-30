Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jolly Plastic Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.