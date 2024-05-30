Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of Jolly Plastic Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.20 -70 0.180.20 -10 OPM %-16.67-45.00 --100.00-90.00 - PBDT0.050.09 -44 0.010.01 0 PBT0.050.09 -44 0.010.01 0 NP0.050.07 -29 0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Climeto and APIC Partner to Host India's First 100% Plastic-Neutral Event : Plastic Recycling Conference Asia

Novoloop along with Aether commissions its pilot plant in India

National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 8.89% in the December 2023 quarter

National Plastic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon