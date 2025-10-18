JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.91% to Rs 5177.42 croreNet profit of JSW Energy declined 17.41% to Rs 704.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 853.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.91% to Rs 5177.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3237.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5177.423237.66 60 OPM %57.8852.04 -PBDT1764.511396.74 26 PBT955.491004.93 -5 NP704.68853.25 -17
