Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 1078.48 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms declined 3.96% to Rs 125.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 1078.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1000.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1078.481000.72 8 OPM %16.4617.53 -PBDT185.18184.16 1 PBT155.50160.72 -3 NP125.05130.21 -4
