Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 254623.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries rose 9.67% to Rs 18165.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16563.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 254623.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231535.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales254623.00231535.00 10 OPM %18.0216.87 -PBDT43540.0037917.00 15 PBT29124.0025037.00 16 NP18165.0016563.00 10
