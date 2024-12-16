Business Standard
JSW Energy edges higher after bagging RE proejcts in commercial & industrial segment

Dec 16 2024

JSW Energy added 1.70% to Rs 690 after the company announced that it has secured multiple renewable energy (RE) projects in the commercial and industrial (C&I) power market.

The company's locked-in RE C&I capacity stands at 3.1 GW, which includes 2,654 MW of JSW group captive capacity and 445 MW of third-party C&I capacity. Currently, the operational C&I capacity of the company stands at 488 MW.

In recent developments, the companys step-down subsidiaries have executed PPAs with DCM Shriram and Indus Towers for the supply of RE power. Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 20 GW.

 

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said: "I am pleased to share that JSW Energy has reached the milestone of being a 20 GW generation platform. As a company specializing in energy products and services, the C&I segment presents exceptional opportunities for a sustainable future.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power, with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), and Salboni (West Bengal).

The companys consolidated net profit marginally increased to Rs 853.25 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 850.16 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales marginally declined to Rs 3,237.66 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 3,259.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Dec 16 2024

