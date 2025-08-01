Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 57.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 331.86 croreNet profit of Nelcast rose 57.04% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 331.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 300.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales331.86300.10 11 OPM %8.516.73 -PBDT23.0514.05 64 PBT16.608.13 104 NP12.507.96 57
