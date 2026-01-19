Monday, January 19, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Infra climbs after Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 365 cr in

Jan 19 2026

JSW Infrastructure rallied 6.13% to Rs 273.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.71% to Rs 364.85 crore on 14.2% revenue from operations to Rs 1,349.66 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 59.17% to Rs 439.17 crore during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA increased 10% YoY to Rs 644 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 586 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 47.7% in Q3 FY26.

Total cargo handled stood 31.7 milllion tonnes (MT) in Q3 FY26, up 8% YoY. Volume growth was primarily supported by strong performances at the South West Port and Dharamtar Port. Interim operations at the Tuticorin terminal and the JNPA liquid terminal also contributed positively. However, overall growth was partially offset by lower volumes at the Paradip Iron Ore and Coal terminals.

 

In Q3 FY26, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,455 crore.

As previously announced the company has embarked on a growth plan to increase its cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY 2030 or earlier, up from the current capacity of 177 MTPA. To achieve this, it has outlined a comprehensive capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 30,000 crore. Additionally, the company has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for expanding its logistics segment. This expansion aims to build on the Navkar acquisition to develop a robust pan-India logistics network.

The company is targeting consolidated operating revenue of Rs 5,400 crore and operating EBITDA of Rs 2,600 crore for FY2026. Building on this base, EBITDA is expected to grow by around 15% in FY2027 and nearly double by FY2028.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

Jan 19 2026

