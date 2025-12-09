Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Steel records 5% growth in crude steel production

JSW Steel records 5% growth in crude steel production

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of November'25 at 24.39 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 5% YoY.

Capacity utilisation of Indian operations was at 84%, lower due to Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) shutdown at Vijayanagar from end of September 2025 for upgradation of capacity from 3 to 4.5 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 capacity was at ~93% for November 2025.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Nov-25 Nov-24 % Change

Indian Operations

23.61

22.53

5%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.78

0.70

Consolidated Production

24.39

23.23

5%

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

