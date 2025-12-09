JSW Steel records 5% growth in crude steel production

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of November'25 at 24.39 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 5% YoY.
Capacity utilisation of Indian operations was at 84%, lower due to Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) shutdown at Vijayanagar from end of September 2025 for upgradation of capacity from 3 to 4.5 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 capacity was at ~93% for November 2025.
The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)Particulars Nov-25 Nov-24 % Change
Indian Operations
23.61
Also Read
22.53
5%
JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.78
0.70
Consolidated Production
24.39
23.23
5%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content