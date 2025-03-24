Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2025.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 69.26 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16775 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 32.11. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 55.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3403 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd advanced 19.98% to Rs 30.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6253 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd rose 17.30% to Rs 1757. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2072 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

India's forex reserves rise by $305 million to $654.271 billion

Huhtamaki India gains on re-appointing Dhananjay Salunkhe as MD & Jagdish Agarwal as WTD

L&T gains after elevating Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

