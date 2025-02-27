Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory wins order worth Rs 255 cr

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory wins order worth Rs 255 cr

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

From Braithwait & Co.

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, the specialized wheelset manufacturing arm of Jupiter Wagons (JWL), has been awarded a prestigious contract worth Rs 255 crore from Braithwait & Co. for the supply of 9,140 wheelsets of 840 mm diameter for 25-ton axle load applications.

This order further strengthens Jupiter's position as a leading domestic manufacturer of high performance railway wheelsets, contributing to India's growing need for self-reliant and advanced mobility solutions. With this latest win; The Company's total order book now stands at Rs 560 crore, reflecting the company's growing influence in the railway infrastructure sector.

As part of its strategic expansion plans, Jupiter is targeting Rs 600 crore in revenue from its wheel business in FY26, nearly doubling its current contribution. This growth will be driven by increased production capacity, strong order inflows, and enhanced domestic manufacturing capabilities.

 

To support this vision, Jupiter is executing a major expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. The company is setting up a world-class production facility in Odisha, which will increase its capacity from the current 20,000 forged wheels and axles annually to an impressive 1,00,000 forged wheelsets per year. The expansion is backed by a Rs 2,500 crore investment, aligning with India's vision to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

The project is progressing as per the planned timeline, with the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for axle production expected by December 2026, while the complete wheel and axle production unit is targeted for completion by December 2027.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

