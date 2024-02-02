Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jupiter Wagons gains after Q3 PAT rises 80% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Jupiter Wagons rallied 3.45% to Rs 409.60 after the company's net profit surged 79.80% to Rs 83.39 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 46.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 39.04% to Rs 895.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023 as compared to Rs 644.43 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Profit before tax climbed 61.45% to Rs 111.47 crore in the December quarter as compared with Rs 69.03 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EBITDA stood at Rs 124.80 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 54.66% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 140 bps to 13.9% in Q3 FY24 as against 12.5% posted in Q3 FY23.
Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, said, The recent acquisition of a substantial order for 4,000 BOXNS wagons from Indian Railways solidifies our standing as a premier player in the Indian wagon manufacturing industry. Additionally, contracts from the Defense Ministry for Boggie Open Military (BOM) Wagons and from private customers for Double Decker Automobile Carriers underscore our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology into India's mobility landscape, aligning with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In our braking systems division, we've successfully secured an order for axle-mounted disc brake systems amounting to around %11,200 lakh. The Order Backlog has experienced significant accretion, reaching approximately Rs 7,07,361 lakh, further enhancing visibility.
The successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in December 2023, raising approximately Rs 40,300 lakh, provides the necessary fuel for our ambitious growth plans including initiatives like setting up another foundry, working capital requirements and backward integration through inorganic growth. These strategic ventures unfold amidst increased activity in braking systems and brake discs, coinciding with the imminent launch of our E-LCVs. The capital infusion is poised to fortify our balance sheet, and the enhanced return ratios underscore our disciplined approach to capital allocation. This is further evidenced by the recent credit rating of long term and short-term loans to "AA (-) & Al (+) with a stable outlook validating our commitment to financial prudence and stability."

Also Read

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 82.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Dun &amp; Bradstreet and Jupiter Wagons Unveil the Indian Railway Freight Activity (IRFA) Index

Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as Q3 PAT rises 54% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Adani Ports and SEZ gains as Q3 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 2,208 cr

Dabur India spurts as PAT rises 8% YoY in Q3 FY24

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Ports' handled cargo volumes jump 26% in Jan'24

Board of Brightcom Group appoints director

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adani Ports and SEZ hits record high as January cargo volume jumps 26% YoY

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons and components with manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon