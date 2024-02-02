Jupiter Wagons gains after Q3 PAT rises 80% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Jupiter Wagons rallied 3.45% to Rs 409.60 after the company's net profit surged 79.80% to Rs 83.39 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 46.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax climbed 61.45% to Rs 111.47 crore in the December quarter as compared with Rs 69.03 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 124.80 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 54.66% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 140 bps to 13.9% in Q3 FY24 as against 12.5% posted in Q3 FY23.

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, said, The recent acquisition of a substantial order for 4,000 BOXNS wagons from Indian Railways solidifies our standing as a premier player in the Indian wagon manufacturing industry. Additionally, contracts from the Defense Ministry for Boggie Open Military (BOM) Wagons and from private customers for Double Decker Automobile Carriers underscore our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology into India's mobility landscape, aligning with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In our braking systems division, we've successfully secured an order for axle-mounted disc brake systems amounting to around %11,200 lakh. The Order Backlog has experienced significant accretion, reaching approximately Rs 7,07,361 lakh, further enhancing visibility.

The successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in December 2023, raising approximately Rs 40,300 lakh, provides the necessary fuel for our ambitious growth plans including initiatives like setting up another foundry, working capital requirements and backward integration through inorganic growth. These strategic ventures unfold amidst increased activity in braking systems and brake discs, coinciding with the imminent launch of our E-LCVs. The capital infusion is poised to fortify our balance sheet, and the enhanced return ratios underscore our disciplined approach to capital allocation. This is further evidenced by the recent credit rating of long term and short-term loans to "AA (-) & Al (+) with a stable outlook validating our commitment to financial prudence and stability."

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons and components with manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

Revenue from operations jumped 39.04% to Rs 895.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023 as compared to Rs 644.43 crore recorded in the same period last year.