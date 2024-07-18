Adani Green's energy sales jump 22% YoY in Q1FY25

Adani Green Energy reported a 22% YoY increase in sale of energy to 7,356 million units in Q1 FY25 as against 6,023 million units posted in Q1 FY24. During the quarter, the growth in sale of energy was backed by robust capacity addition. In Q1 FY25, the operational capacity increased 31% year-on-year to 10,934 MW with greenfield addition of 2,418 MW solar and 200 MW wind power plants. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The solar portfolio CUF (capacity utilisation factor) during the quarter stood at 25.4% backed by 99.4% plant availability. Meanwhile, the wind portfolio CUF came in at 36.2% and Hybrid portfolio CUF was at 46%. During the quarter, the growth in sale of energy was backed by robust capacity addition.

The company operationalized 2,418 MW solar power plants in Q1 FY25 with greenfield addition of 2,000 MW in Khavda and 418 MW in Rajasthan.

The company has also operationalized 200 MW Wind power plants in Gujarat during the reporting quarter.

The company secured $ 400 milliom debt funding from International banks for solar generation capacity in Rajasthan and Gujarat, setting precedence for financing renewable projects with merchant exposure and signaling positive outlook for Indias merchant market.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The power generation company's consolidated net profit tumbled 70.47% to Rs 150 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 508 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,527 crore in Q4 FY24, down 2.32% from Rs 2,587 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Shares of Adani Green Energy were lower by 1.20% to Rs 1,737.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News