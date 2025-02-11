Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jyot International Marketing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 62.11% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.11% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.540.95 62 OPM %73.3873.68 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.080 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 16.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 16.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2024 quarter

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon