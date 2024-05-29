Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 71.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 44.53% to Rs 67.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 257.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 14.38% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 71.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.