Mini Diamonds India gains on securing Rs 18-cr export order from Jewellery Trendz

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Mini Diamonds India rose 2.18% to Rs 185 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 18.29 crore from Hong Kong-based Jewellery Trendz for the export of lab-grown, cut and polished diamonds.

The order will be executed within three months of confirmation, with payment to be received within 150 days from the order date.

Shri Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director of Mini Diamonds (India), said, We are encouraged by the sustained traction and growing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds in global markets. This order from Hong Kong is a positive reflection of the trust our international clients place in the quality and reliability of our products. It aligns with our broader objective of scaling up our exports while systematically diversifying our customer base across geographies.

 

We remain committed to enhancing our production capabilities, adhering to global certification standards, and building long-term relationships with key partners across the globe. Our success in the Far East has been encouraging, and adding Hong Kong strengthens our global footprint. This order reflects the trust in MDILs quality and opens new growth avenues in the region.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 14.3% YoY to Rs 96.79 crore in Q4 FY25.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

