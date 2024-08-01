Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rainfall during August to September 2024 most likely to be above normal says IMD

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
According to a latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, the rainfall over the entire country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106% of LPA). During the second half of the monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra & Kutch, and some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.
The monthly rainfall over the entire country for August 2024 is most likely to be within the normal range (94 to 106 % of LPA). In August 2024, normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the country, except many areas in southern parts of central and adjoining northern peninsular India, northeast and adjoining areas of east India, some parts of northwest and south peninsular India, where below normal rainfall is likely.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
IMD noted that during August 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in the Gangetic plains, central India, and the southeast coast of India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely. Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except southeast Peninsular India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely during August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex in green, Nifty reclaims 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Didn't even call him to avoid distraction: Swapnil Kusale's parents

Gurgaon rains: 3 pedestrians electrocuted near Iffco Chowk metro station

2024 Paris Olympics: Athletes face food shortages, thefts, travel issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon