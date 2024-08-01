Rainfall during August to September 2024 most likely to be above normal says IMD

According to a latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, the rainfall over the entire country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106% of LPA). During the second half of the monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra & Kutch, and some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.

The monthly rainfall over the entire country for August 2024 is most likely to be within the normal range (94 to 106 % of LPA). In August 2024, normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the country, except many areas in southern parts of central and adjoining northern peninsular India, northeast and adjoining areas of east India, some parts of northwest and south peninsular India, where below normal rainfall is likely.