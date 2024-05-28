K K Fincorp reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.32% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

K K Fincorp reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.040.260.170.91-25.0073.08-35.2975.8200.190.050.7000.190.050.7000.180.060.63