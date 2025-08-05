Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bosch posts PAT of Rs 1,115.4 crore in Q1; EBITDA rises by 23% YoY

Bosch posts PAT of Rs 1,115.4 crore in Q1; EBITDA rises by 23% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Bosch has reported a net profit of Rs 1,115.4 crore in Q1 FY26, which is more than double the PAT of Rs 465.5 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,788.6 crore during the quarter. The revenue growth was driven by growth in Power Solutions by 13.7%, Mobility Aftermarket business by 5.2% and 2-Wheeler by 75.4%.

EBITDA improved by 23% to Rs 639.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 519.7 crore in Q1 FY25. The company stated that the absolute growth in EBITDA is mainly driven by revenue growth and reduction in material cost.

 

The profit before tax (PBT) (excluding exceptional items) stood at Rs 838 crore, which is an increase of 37.2% over the same quarter of previous year. The improvement in the pre-tax profit was mainly on account of favourable product mix.

The PBT (including exceptional items) stood at Rs 1,394 crore, up 128.2% YoY.

During the quarter, Bosch has completed the transfer of its Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication systems business, recognising a profit on sale of business (shown under exceptional item) of Rs 556 crore.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of the Bosch Group in India, and managing director, Bosch, said: Our performance in the first quarter reflects strong growth, driven by increased revenue, higher demand in passenger cars and a reduction in material costs enabled by favourable product mix.

This results from our consistent efforts to strengthen our core businesses while remaining focused on future-ready technologies."

In line with the global portfolio changes, Bosch also successfully completed the sale of a part of its Building Technologies business this quarter.

Bosch in India is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies and Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India.

The scrip slipped 1.87% to currently trade at Rs 40,347.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

